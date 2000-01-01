Company Profile

MOBA Network AB is a owner and operator of esport communities. The company offers communities to core esport fans to craft gaming strategies and sharing ideas with other passionate players. Its communities consist of Mobafire.com, Dotafire.com, Smitefire.com, Heroesfire.com, Vaingloryfire.com, Owfire.com, Leaguespy.gg & Counterstats.net, and Artifactfire.com.