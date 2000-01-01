Mobecom Ltd (ASX:MBM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MBM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MBM
- Market CapAUD10.630m
- SymbolASX:MBM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MBM1
Company Profile
Mobecom Ltd is an investment holding company with interests in subsidiary companies focused on developing customer engagement technology solutions.