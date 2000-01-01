MOBI Development Co Ltd (SEHK:947)

APAC company
Company Info - 947

  • Market CapHKD819.590m
  • SymbolSEHK:947
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG618391091

Company Profile

MOBI Development Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in research, development, manufacture and sale of antenna system, base station radio frequency subsystem and products of coverage extension solution.

