Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc (TSX:MOS)

North American company
Market Info - MOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MOS

  • Market CapCAD7.650m
  • SymbolTSX:MOS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA60705U1057

Company Profile

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc is engaged in the provision of digital incentives and payment solutions. The company’s core business activities are categorized into three key segments, Payment Solution, E-couponing, and Digital Marketing.

Latest MOS news

