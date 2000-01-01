Company Profile

Mobile Mini Inc manufactures, rents, and sells portable storage containers. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from the rental of storage containers. The company's products are organized into two primary categories. Portable storage containers are dropped off at a customers' location by Mobile Mini and used by businesses in the retail, manufacturing, and construction industries. Tank and Pump Solutions consists of liquid and solid containers, as well as pumps and filtration equipment used by companies in the chemicals manufacturing, refining, mining, and the oil and gas industries. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: North America, United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The majority of revenue comes from the North America segment.