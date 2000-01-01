Company Profile

Mobile Streams PLC is a mobile media company. The firm and its subsidiaries sell digital content, mainly for distribution on wireless devices. Its content includes Games, Apps, Ebooks, Music, Pictures, and Videos. The company has Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific geographical segments. It derives the revenue from the sale of mobile content through mobile operators and the sale of mobile content over the internet and provision of consulting and technical services.Mobile Streams PLC is engaged in the sale of mobile content through Multi-National Organisation's, the sale of mobile content over the internet and the provision of consulting and technical services.