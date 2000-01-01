Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is a wireless telephone operator in Russia. The company is a large provider of fixed-line broadband and pay-TV services in the country, with a strong fixed-line presence in Moscow. While Russia contributes for the majority of its sales, MTS is also offering wireless operators in Ukraine, Armenia, and Turkmenistan.Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is wireless telephone operator in Russia. It provides fixed-line broadband, data transfer, pay-TV and various value-added services, including Big Data, cloud services, financial services, e-commerce, and others.