Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group PLC provides instant communication mobile applications serving the market of mobile data services in the mobile communication industry. Its solutions include Push-To-Talk, Push-To-Locate, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Message. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in the UK, Europe, South America, Israel, and Africa. The company generates revenue from License fees, Hardware and software, Professional services and Others.Mobile Tornado Group PLC provides instant communication services serving the mobile data services market in the mobile communication industry. The company offers solutions including Instant Talk, Instant Locate, Instant Alert, and Instant Message.