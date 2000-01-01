Mobilezone Holding AG (SIX:MOZN)

Market Info - MOZN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MOZN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:MOZN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0276837694

Company Profile

Mobilezone Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company which conducts business in the area of mobile and fixed-line telephony. The company has over 125 shops which offer a selection of mobile phones from all manufacturers as well as accessories, all subscriptions for mobile phone service, fixed-line telephony, the Internet, and digital TV. It is structured in two segments: Trade and Service Providing.Mobilezone Holding AG retails mobile phones. The company sells its products through its own retail outlets, in department stores, and shopping centers.

