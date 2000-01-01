MobilityOne Ltd (LSE:MBO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MBO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MBO
- Market Cap£3.080m
- SymbolLSE:MBO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINJE00B1Z48326
Company Profile
MobilityOne Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions, which are marketed under the brands MoCS and ABOSSE.