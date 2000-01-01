MobilityOne Ltd (LSE:MBO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MBO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MBO

  • Market Cap£3.080m
  • SymbolLSE:MBO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B1Z48326

Company Profile

MobilityOne Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions, which are marketed under the brands MoCS and ABOSSE.

Latest MBO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MBO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .