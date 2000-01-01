MOD Resources Ltd (LSE:MOD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MOD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MOD
- Market Cap£78.660m
- SymbolLSE:MOD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MOD3
Company Profile
MOD Resources Ltd formerly Medical Corporation Australasia Limited, is a mineral exploration for copper and silver. Its projects include Botswana copper project and Sams creek gold project.