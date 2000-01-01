Company Profile

Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.Model N Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for life science and technology companies. Its portfolio includes Revenue Cloud, Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for MedTech and Revenue Cloud for High Tech.