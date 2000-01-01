Company Profile

Modern Dental Group Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing dental prosthetic devices. Its product portfolio is categorized into three segments, Fixed prosthetic devices such as crowns and bridges; Removable prosthetic devices such as removable dentures; and Other devices such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, and anti-snoring devices, raw materials, dental equipment, and services of educational events and seminars rendered. It generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of the Fixed prosthetic devices segment. Its geographical segments are Europe, North America, Australia, Greater China, and other countries.Modern Dental Group Ltd is engaged in providing dental prosthetic devices. It provides fixed prosthetic devices, removable prosthetic devices and other devices.