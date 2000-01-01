Company Profile

Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Beauty and wellness services and Skincare and wellness products. It generates maximum revenue from Beauty and wellness services segment. The Beauty and Wellness Services segment is engaged in the provision of beauty and wellness services. It provides a wide range of health and beauty services, covering skin care, slimming, massage, spa, hair care, manicure, hair removal, makeup, joint care, and privacy care. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Singapore; China, and Australia.Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It provides beauty and wellness service, skincare, and wellness products. Its product line consists of ferrecare, beyu, pen, and others.