Modern Land (China) Co Ltd (SEHK:1107)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1107

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1107

  • Market CapHKD3.242bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1107
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG618221058

Company Profile

Modern Land (China) Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in real estate development, property investment, hotel operation, project management, real estate agency services, immigration services and innovative household technology services.

Latest 1107 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .