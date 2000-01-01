Modern Living Investments Holdings Ltd Shs Reg S (SEHK:8426)
- Market CapHKD126.400m
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINKYG618231032
Company Profile
Modern Living Investments Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing property management services with focus on public housing. The services provided by the company are estate management services, security and cleaning services.