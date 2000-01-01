Modern Media Holdings Ltd (SEHK:72)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 72

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 72

  • Market CapHKD127.120m
  • SymbolSEHK:72
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG618251089

Company Profile

Modern Media Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in media businesses. It operates through two segments. The Print Media and Art segment and The Digital Media and Television segment.

Latest 72 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .