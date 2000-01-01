Modern Media Holdings Ltd (SEHK:72)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 72
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 72
- Market CapHKD127.120m
- SymbolSEHK:72
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINKYG618251089
Company Profile
Modern Media Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in media businesses. It operates through two segments. The Print Media and Art segment and The Digital Media and Television segment.