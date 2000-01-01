Modern Times Group MTG AB B (OMX:MTG B)
Modern Times Group MTG AB is a digital entertainment company that focuses on broadcast television. The company and operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels across different markets in Sweden. The company also owns MTG radio, which operates radio stations throughout Scandinavia, and Nice Entertainment Group, a production house with operations throughout Europe. The firm offers several other services such as a video on demand, Viaplay, a subscription-based online service, and DreamHack, an e-sports business. The company earns the majority of its revenue from Scandinavian countries through both advertisements and subscription fees.Modern Times Group MTG AB is a digital entertainment company. It earns the majority of its revenue from Scandinavian countries through both advertisements and subscription fees.