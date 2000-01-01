Modine Manufacturing Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MOD)

North American company
Company Info - MOD

  • Market Cap$712.180m
  • SymbolNYSE:MOD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6078281002

Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.Modine Manufacturing Co manufactures thermal management systems & components, bringing heating & cooling technology and solutions to diversified markets.

