Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD)
North American company
- Market Cap$154.960m
- SymbolNYSE:MOD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINUS6078281002
Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.Modine Manufacturing Co manufactures thermal management systems & components, bringing heating & cooling technology and solutions to diversified markets.