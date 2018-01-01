Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) Share Price

MODD

Modular Medical Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Medical Devices

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Modular Medical Inc is a development stage medical device company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of an insulin pump to address shortcomings and problems represented by the relatively limited adoption of currently available pumps for insulin-requiring people with diabetes.Modular Medical Inc with its subsidiary designs, develops and commercializes a device which delivers insulin to people with diabetes.

NASDAQ:MODD

US60785L2079

-

Loading Comparison

Latest MODD News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News