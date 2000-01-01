Moelis & Co Class A (NYSE:MC)
Company Info - MC
- Market Cap$1.577bn
- SymbolNYSE:MC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS60786M1053
Company Profile
Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.