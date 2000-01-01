Company Profile

MOG Holdings Ltd is a retailer of optical products in Malaysia. The company offers a wide range of optical products including lenses, frames, contact lenses and sunglasses from international brands; its own brands; and manufacturers' brands. Its brands portfolio consisted of more than 220 own brands and international brands including lens brands Essilor, Hoya and Zeiss; frames and sunglasses brands Chopard, Cartier, Gucci, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford, Masaki Matsushima and Porsche Design; and contact lens brands Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Cooper Vision, FreshKon and Miacare.