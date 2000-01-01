Mogo Inc (TSE:MOGO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MOGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MOGO
- Market CapCAD94.320m
- SymbolTSE:MOGO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA60800C1095
Company Profile
Mogo Finance Technology Inc offers consumer fintech platforms having a suite of innovative financial products providing millennials solutions to help manage and improve financial health.