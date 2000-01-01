Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK)

North American company
Market Info - MHK

Company Info - MHK

  • Market Cap$4.796bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MHK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6081901042

Company Profile

Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.Mohawk Industries Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The company's business segments are Global Ceramic, Flooring North America and Flooring Rest of the World.

Latest MHK news

