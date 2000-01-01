Moko Social Media Ltd (ASX:MKB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MKB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MKB
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MKB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MKB5
Company Profile
Moko Social Media Ltd is involved in tailored digital publishing of mobile applications for common interest groups, within the youth and young adults, in the united states of america.