Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the discovery, development and prospective commercialization of a new class of biopharmaceutical products. The firm develops protein therapeutics called DARPin therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. The company's product pipeline is organized principally through three areas: Ophthalmology, including the creation of therapies for retinal diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; the Oncology pipeline comprises DARPin candidates with novel modes of action, including multi-DARPin compounds; and Immuno-oncology for anticancer treatment.