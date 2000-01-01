Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN)

European company
Company Info - MOLN

  • SymbolSIX:MOLN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • ISINCH0256379097

Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the discovery, development and prospective commercialization of a new class of biopharmaceutical products. The firm develops protein therapeutics called DARPin therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. The company's product pipeline is organized principally through three areas: Ophthalmology, including the creation of therapies for retinal diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; the Oncology pipeline comprises DARPin candidates with novel modes of action, including multi-DARPin compounds; and Immuno-oncology for anticancer treatment.Molecular Partners AG is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of DARPins a novel class of therapeutic proteins.

