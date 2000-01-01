Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTEM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTEM

  • Market Cap$470.270m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MTEM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6085501095

Company Profile

Molecular Templates Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops next generation immunotoxins known as Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of individuals living with various cancer.

Latest MTEM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .