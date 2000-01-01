Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MBRX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MBRX

  • Market Cap$43.720m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MBRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS60855D1019

Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its drug development technologies include liposomal Annamycin, WP1122 and WP1066.

Latest MBRX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .