Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MOH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MOH
- Market Cap$7.981bn
- SymbolNYSE:MOH
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS60855R1005
Company Profile
Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). In addition to its Health Plans segment, Molina has a Medicaid Solutions segment that provides solutions to U.S. state governments for their Medicaid management information systems. Molina's Medicaid plans receive revenue on a per-member per-month basis from state government agencies, and its Medicare Advantage plans receive revenue from managed care plans that contract with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS). Molina also provides plans through health insurance exchanges.Molina Healthcare Inc is a healthcare company. It offers Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals. It also provides plans through health insurance exchanges.