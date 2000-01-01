Molmed SpA (MTA:MLM)
Market Info - MLM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLM
- Market Cap€170.090m
- SymbolMTA:MLM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINIT0001080248
Company Profile
Molmed SpA is an Italy based medical biotechnology company. It is engaged in research, development and clinical validation of therapies to treat cancer.