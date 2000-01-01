Molmed SpA (MTA:MLM)

European company
Market Info - MLM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLM

  • Market Cap€170.090m
  • SymbolMTA:MLM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0001080248

Company Profile

Molmed SpA is an Italy based medical biotechnology company. It is engaged in research, development and clinical validation of therapies to treat cancer.

Latest MLM news

