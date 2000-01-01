Molopo Energy Ltd (ASX:MPO)

Market Info - MPO

Company Info - MPO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MPO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MPO7

Company Profile

Molopo Energy Ltd is an oil and gas company that explores, develops and produces oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The company has managed many projects across the globe including Southern Africa, China, USA, Canada, and Australia. It operates in three geographical segments: Australia, Canada, and the United States out of which Canada accounts for majority revenue.Molopo Energy Ltd is an oil and gas company that explores, develops and produces oil and liquid hydrocarbons in Australia, USA, and Canada.

