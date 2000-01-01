Company Profile

Molson Coors is the fifth- largest beer producer globally, boasting top-two positioning in the U.S., Canada, and many Central European markets. It brews and markets a slew of company-owned brands including Blue Moon, Coors, Miller Lite, Carling, and Staropramen. It also sells various partner brands in certain locales such as Amstel and Dos Equis in Canada (through an exclusive import/license arrangement with Heineken) and Corona in Central Europe (through an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev). The firm's go-to-market approach differs by geography as well, primarily using independent distributors in the U.S., but deploying hybrid models in Canada and Europe.Molson Coors Brewing Co is engaged in brewing activities. It has a diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, including core brands Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers such as Blue Moon.