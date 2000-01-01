Company Profile

Molson Coors Canada Inc is a large global brewer that produces and sells beer and other malt beverages. Major brands include Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Staropramen, Carling, Miller Lite, Keystone, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar, Blue Moon, and Leinenkugel. Most of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States. Molson's other large markets are Canada, Central and Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom. Molson Coors has breweries throughout the world, with several in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.