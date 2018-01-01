Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Molten Ventures (LSE:GROW) Share Price

GROW

Molten Ventures

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Asset Management

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Molten Ventures PLC is a venture capital investment company. The company invests in disruptive, high growth technology companies across Europe.Draper Esprit PLC is a venture capital investing company. The company invests in innovative technology companies across Europe. Its objectives are to safeguard their ability to continue as a going concern, and to maintain an optimal capital structure.

LSE:GROW

GB00BY7QYJ50

GBX

Index

Loading Comparison

Latest GROW News

GROW Regulatory News