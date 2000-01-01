Company Profile

Momenta is a biotechnology company focused on the characterization and development of innovative drugs in autoimmune diseases. Its legacy business includes complex generic versions of MS drug Copaxone and anticoagulant Lovenox, and it receives royalties for these products through a partnership with Novartis. While a biosimilar version of Eylea is in the pipeline, Momenta terminated future development in generics/biosimilars in 2018. Several innovative drugs, including M281, M254, and M230, are in development to treat rare autoimmune diseases.Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars and novel therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease.