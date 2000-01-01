Company Profile

Momentum Group AB is a Sweden based company involved in the distribution of industrial consumables and components in the Nordic Region. The company operates in two segments, Tools and Consumables which offer products and services related to tools and industrial consumables as well as workwear and profile clothing for the industrial and construction sectors and Components and Services comprised resellers of industrial components, workplace equipment, services and maintenance to the industrial sector.