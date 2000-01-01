Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKGI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MKGI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MKGI

  • Market Cap$27.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MKGI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6090112003

Company Profile

Monaker Group Inc is a technology driven travel and logistics company with alternative lodging rentals products including whole unit vacation homes or timeshare resort units that are fully furnished, privately owned residential properties among others.

Latest MKGI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .