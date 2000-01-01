Monarca Minerals Inc (TSX:MMN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMN
- Market CapCAD1.990m
- SymbolTSX:MMN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA60916Q1090
Company Profile
Monarca Minerals Inc is in the process of exploring and evaluating its exploration and evaluation property interests in Mexico. Its project portfolio includes Tejamen, San Lucas and El Sol.