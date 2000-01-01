Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. Its segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Its business strategy is to maximize revenues, operating income, and cash flow primarily through their casino, food and beverage operations and, at the Atlantis, its hotel operations.Monarch Casino & Resort Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel or casino facility in Reno, Nevada; the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado and real estate proximate to the Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.