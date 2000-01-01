Monarch Gold Corp (TSE:MQR)
Market Info - MQR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MQR
- Market CapCAD56.360m
- SymbolTSE:MQR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA60918T1012
Company Profile
Monarques Gold Corp is a gold company. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing gold properties in the Val-d'Or/Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada. Its assets include Croinor gold, Simkar gold and Regcourt gold among others.