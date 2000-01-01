Monarch Gold Corp (TSE:MQR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MQR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MQR

  • Market CapCAD56.360m
  • SymbolTSE:MQR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA60918T1012

Company Profile

Monarques Gold Corp is a gold company. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing gold properties in the Val-d'Or/Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada. Its assets include Croinor gold, Simkar gold and Regcourt gold among others.

Latest MQR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .