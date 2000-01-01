Company Profile

Moncler is an Italian luxury outerwear brand founded in 1952. It is one of the leading players in luxury outerwear. Moncler is globally present, with 12% of revenue generated in Italy, 29% in EMEA excluding Italy, 16% in the Americas, and 43% in Asia. Most of the company’s sales are direct-to-consumer, with over 75% generated through the own retail channel (219 stores globally) and the remainder through 1,400 wholesale doors. Around 80% of revenue is generated in the core outerwear segment, with the remainder in the accessory, knitwear, and footwear categories. We estimate Moncler to command around 8% of the luxury outerwear market globally, with higher market shares in Asia and lower in the U.S.Moncler SpA designs, manufactures, and distributes apparel products. Its offerings include outerwear, footwear, knitwear, and other apparel and accessory products which are sold through company-operated retail stores and online stores.