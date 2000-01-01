Moncler SpA (MTA:MONC)
- Market Cap€10.202bn
- SymbolMTA:MONC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINIT0004965148
Moncler SpA designs, manufactures, and distributes apparel products. Its offerings include outerwear, footwear, knitwear, and other apparel and accessory products which are sold through company-operated retail stores and online stores.