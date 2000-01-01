Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MNDY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MNDY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MNDY
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MNDY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIL0011762130
Company Profile
Monday.Com Ltd is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and teamwork. It provides solutions such as Project Management, Marketing, Sales and CRM, Task Management, Software Development, Construction, Creative Production, Remote Work, HR, IT, among others.