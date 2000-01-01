Mondelez International Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDLZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDLZ
- Market Cap$78.514bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MDLZ
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorConfectioners
- Currency
- ISINUS6092071058
Company Profile
Mondelez International Inc is associated with the confectionery industry. It manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products like biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, and beverages.The sale of biscuits generate maximum revenue for the company.