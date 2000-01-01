Company Profile

Mondi makes and sells packaging and paper products in three main product-based segments: corrugated packaging, which sells recyclable fiber-based cardboard; flexible packaging, which sells paper- and plastic-based bags; and uncoated fine paper, which sells printing papers for home, office, and professional use. Each segment generates about one third of company revenue. Mondi's customers operate in a wide range of industries including consumer products, retail, automotive, construction, chemicals, food and beverage, personal care, and printing. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Mondi PLC offers paper and packaging products. It is fully integrated across packaging and paper value chain from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics, to developing industrial and consumer packaging solutions.