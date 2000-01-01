Company Profile

Mondi PLC makes and sells packaging, paper, and paper products in three segments based on product. The fiber packaging and consumer packaging segments sell packaging products, extrusion coatings, and liners. The uncoated fine paper segment sells fine paper, newsprint paper, and pulp. Mondi's customers operate in a wide range of industries including automotive, construction, chemicals, food and beverage, personal care, medical, packaging, pet care, and printing. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Mondi PLC offers paper and packaging products. It is fully integrated across packaging and paper value chain from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics, to developing industrial and consumer packaging solutions.