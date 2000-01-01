Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA (XMAD:MONI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MONI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MONI

  • Market Cap€4.060m
  • SymbolXMAD:MONI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105216008

Company Profile

Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA is a distributor and producer of audiovisual content. The company operates in Spain, Portugal, Latin America and the Spanish-speaking United States.

Latest MONI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .