Company Profile

Mondo TV SpA is an Italy-based company, operates in the production and distribution of animated cartoon series and full-length feature films for television and cinema. It owns one of the largest animation libraries consisting of more than 1,600 episodes of television series run outright for all over the world together with more than 75 animated movies for video and theatrical release. Its ancillary activities include the sale and rental of home videos, soundtracks, software, publications and merchandise based on its cartoon series and movies. All the business activity is functioned through the region of Italy.