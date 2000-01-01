Mondo TV SpA (MTA:MTV)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTV
- Market Cap€60.450m
- SymbolMTA:MTV
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0001447785
Company Profile
Mondo TV SpA is an Italy-based company, operates in the production and distribution of animated cartoon series and full-length feature films for television and cinema. It owns one of the largest animation libraries consisting of more than 1,600 episodes of television series run outright for all over the world together with more than 75 animated movies for video and theatrical release. Its ancillary activities include the sale and rental of home videos, soundtracks, software, publications and merchandise based on its cartoon series and movies. All the business activity is functioned through the region of Italy.Mondo TV SpA is an Italy-based company, operates in the production and distribution of animated cartoon series and full-length feature films for television and cinema.