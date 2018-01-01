Moneta Gold Inc (TSE:ME) Share Price

ME
Moneta Gold Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Gold
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSE
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Moneta Gold Inc is a gold exploration company focused on the development of gold resources in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario. It is focused on developing its flagship gold project, the multi-million ounce Tower Gold project created by the combination of the adjacent Golden Highway and Garrison deposits. Moneta is well financed and owns a 100% interest in all its gold resources in Ontario. Further, it is dedicated on delivering value to shareholders and long-term benefits to all stakeholders.Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc is a mineral resource exploration and development company actively exploring for gold on its land package in the Timmins Camp in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.
TSE:ME
CA60928P1071
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest ME News