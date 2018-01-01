Moneta Gold Inc (TSE:ME) Share Price

Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc is a gold exploration company focused on the development of gold resources in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario. It is focused on developing its flagship gold project, the multi-million ounce Tower Gold project created by the combination of the adjacent Golden Highway and Garrison deposits. Moneta is well financed and owns a 100% interest in all its gold resources in Ontario. Further, it is dedicated on delivering value to shareholders and long-term benefits to all stakeholders.Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc is a mineral resource exploration and development company actively exploring for gold on its land package in the Timmins Camp in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.